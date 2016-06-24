German Bundestag President Norbert Lammert delivers a speech during a commemoration service for the victims of national socialism on International Holocaust Memorial Day in Reichstag, seat of the German lower house of Parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, January 27,... REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN The presidents of the national parliaments in Germany, France, Luxembourg and Italy said on Friday they would continue work on European integration following Britain's vote to leave the EU.

Norbert Lammert, president of Germany's parliament, spoke with his counterparts from France, Italy and Luxembourg after the Brexit vote, and the four officials agreed to "hold tight to the historic achievements of the European Union," his office said in a statement.

The officials also agreed to consult closely during Britain's exit negotiations, the statement said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by John Stonestreet)