German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

KUENZELSAU, Germany German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday it would lead to nothing if EU member states discussed a treaty change as a reaction to the British decision to leave the bloc.

"It would be a waste of time to discuss a treaty change in the EU now," Schaeuble said in a speech at a private university in the southern town of Kuenzelsau.

The veteran politician said the outcome of last week's referendum was heartbreaking.

"One has the impression that the British also feel like crying, but that doesn't help anyone now. They should have thought about it earlier," Schaeuble said.

