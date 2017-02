BERLIN Germany does not want a "race to the bottom" on tax policy in Europe, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday when asked about reports that British finance minister George Osborne plans to cut corporation tax.

"We don't have the intention in Europe to start a new race to the bottom," Schaeuble told a news conference to present Germany's financing plans through to 2020.

