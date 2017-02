LONDON Gibraltar voted strongly to remain in the European Union in Britain's membership referendum on Thursday, the counting officer for the overseas territory said, the first result to declared.

Nearly 96 percent of voters in Gibraltar backed staying in the EU, while 4 percent supported leaving the bloc. Based on pre-vote surveys, it was considered one of the safest areas for the "Remain" side.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Mark John)