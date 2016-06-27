LONDON Britain's vote to leave the European Union gives the government a clear mandate to impose controls on immigration, a pro-Brexit minister said on Monday, after some leaders of the campaign to leave the bloc said levels might not change after all.

Immigration had been a key factor in the build up to the June 23 referendum vote, with the campaign to leave the bloc saying a British exit, or Brexit, would result in lower levels of net migration into Britain.

However some of the campaign leaders have since said that migration may not fall because it is not clear what new relationship Britain will agree with the bloc.

"We've got a very clear mandate from the British public to put in place controls on the flow of people into this country," Chris Grayling told BBC Radio, saying he would be surprised if there was not a significant cut in immigration.

"That will have to happen, it's something the government will be expected to deliver it's very important."

