following Britain's referendum results to leave the European Union

LONDON British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said it was up to government, not parliament, to trigger the formal Article 50 process for leaving the EU, and that the will of the British public is clear after voting to leave the bloc.

He said parliament could "have a say" in the process, but that final power will lie with the new Prime Minister, despite a legal challenge that claims the power to trigger Article 50 should lie with the House of Commons.

"The legal position of course is that it's a decision for the government to trigger Article 50," Hammond told a committee of lawmakers on Thursday.

"Of course parliament will want to express a view, will want to have a say, will want to be involved in the debate, and it absolutely should be. But it must be for the government to make the decision to trigger the Article 50 notice."

