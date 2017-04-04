LONDON Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday that the government was looking at a range of potential outcomes for forthcoming Brexit talks, but declined to say if his department had conducted a detailed economic analysis.

Earlier on Tuesday a parliamentary committee said the government should justify Prime Minister Theresa May's view that "no deal is better than a bad deal" by offering an economic impact assessment.

Pressed on whether the finance ministry had its own analysis, Hammond said it was looking at the different potential outcomes around Brexit "all the time".

But he declined to say if this included an in-depth analysis.

"When you go into a negotiating room, it really isn't helpful to have outlined in detail the different potential outcome scenarios," he told Sky News during a trip to India.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)