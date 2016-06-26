A British flag flutters in the air next to the flags of other European countries at Parque Europa (Europe Park) in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside Madrid, Spain, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

BRUSSELS Negotiators from 27 European Union states met in Brussels on Sunday to discuss Brexit at the first such meeting after Britons voted to leave the bloc, and a senior official said London's envoy was not invited.

Britons voted by 52 to 48 percent to leave the European Union, an unprecedented blow to Europe's post-war order, leaving politicians in EU capitals and Brussels pondering how to handle what they expect to be a long and painful divorce.

The 27 EU affairs negotiators - or 'sherpas' - held talks to prepare a meeting of their countries' leaders on Wednesday when they will have their first chance to discuss the Brexit vote.

It will be held without the British leader for the first time - a practice likely to become the new normal in Brussels.

"The UK sherpa... was not invited but he understands," the senior EU official said of Tom Scholar, the top adviser on European and global issues to the outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron.

"I think also Prime Minister Cameron understands that if the UK is in the logic of 'Leave', then the EU 27 needs to be in the logic of 'We have to prepare ourselves for that step'.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Stephen Powell)