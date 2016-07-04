LONDON Britain should not guarantee the right of European Union nationals to remain in the country once it has left the bloc unless it receives reciprocal assurances from other EU states, the immigration minister said on Monday.

The status of foreign nationals living in Britain, and of Britons living elsewhere in the EU, has become a political flashpoint following the vote to leave the 28-member bloc, which has rules guaranteeing the free movement of workers.

"It has been suggested that the government could now fully guarantee EU nationals living in the UK the right to stay," immigration minister James Brokenshire told parliament.

"This would be unwise without a parallel assurance from European governments regarding British nationals living in their countries."

He said EU nationals would continue to be welcome in Britain.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)