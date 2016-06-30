DUBLIN Ireland's finance minister said on Thursday said it would not work to introduce a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"The vote in Northern Ireland raised some serious questions and of course the big issue for Northern Ireland is are people serious about having a land border 60 kilometers north of Dublin cutting across the island? I don't think that's a runner," Michael Noonan told a parliamentary committee.

"If you're controlling the movement of people, I can't see why an arrangement where the control points are at Larne (harbor) and Belfast Airport and wherever the access ports in the UK are rather than having some sort of cut across the middle of our island. I think that's an impossible proposition."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Conor Humphries)