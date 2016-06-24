LONDON Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said Britain's decision to leave the European Union had no immediate impact on the credit rating of the country's neighbor Ireland despite its close economic ties to Britain.

"We believe that the effect of an exit of the U.K. from the European Union on the Irish economy would likely be negative, at least in the short to medium term, but of uncertain magnitude and mixed across sectors," S&P said in a statement.

"Nevertheless, we expect the Irish economy to stay resilient enough to withstand the negative impact of the Brexit."

