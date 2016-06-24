TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed him to cooperate with the Bank of Japan and closely consult with Group of Seven partners, in responding to market moves following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Aso said excess volatility in currency markets was undesirable and he would firmly respond to market moves when necessary.

He declined to comment when asked about the possibility of Japan intervening in currency markets.

Aso was speaking to reporters after a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)