LONDON Boris Johnson, the popular and flamboyant ex-mayor of London, was on Wednesday appointed Foreign Secretary by new British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Well-known for his provocative newspaper columns and undiplomatic language, below are some of Johnson's forthright comments:

TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN POEM (MAY 2016)

Earlier this year Johnson won a "President Erdogan Offensive Poetry competition" run by The Spectator magazine. His winning poem about the Turkish leader was:

"There was a young fellow from Ankara

Who was a terrific wankerer

Till he sowed his wild oats

With the help of a goat

But he didn’t even stop to thankera."

EU, HITLER AND NAPOLEON (May 2016)

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph newspaper, Johnson said the past 2,000 years of European history had been characterized by repeated attempts to unify Europe under a single government.

"Napoleon, Hitler, various people tried this out, and it ends tragically," Johnson was quoted as saying.

"The EU is an attempt to do this by different methods. But fundamentally what is lacking is the eternal problem, which is that there is no underlying loyalty to the idea of Europe. There is no single authority that anybody respects or understands. That is causing this massive democratic void."

"PART-KENYAN" U.S. PRESIDENT OBAMA (April 2016)

On the eve of Obama's visit to Britain this year, Johnson wrote the following in an article for the Sun newspaper.

"Something mysterious happened when Barack Obama entered the Oval Office in 2009. Something vanished from that room, and no one could quite explain why.

"It was a bust of Winston Churchill – the great British war time leader. It was a fine goggle-eyed object, done by the brilliant sculptor Jacob Epstein, and it had sat there for almost ten years.

"No one was sure whether the President had himself been involved in the decision. Some said it was a snub to Britain. Some said it was a symbol of the part-Kenyan President’s ancestral dislike of the British empire – of which Churchill had been such a fervent defender."

"BRAVO FOR ASSAD" (MARCH 2016)

Under the headline "Bravo for Assad – he is a vile tyrant but he has saved Palmyra from ISIL" Johnson wrote in his weekly column for the Telegraph newspaper:

"I cannot conceal my elation as the news comes in from Palmyra and it is reported that the Syrian army is genuinely back in control of the entire Unesco site.

"Hooray, I say. Bravo – and keep going. Yes, I know. Assad is a monster, a dictator. He barrel-bombs his own people. His jails are full of tortured opponents. He and his father ruled for generations by the application of terror and violence – and yet there are at least two reasons why any sane person should feel a sense of satisfaction at what Assad’s troops have accomplished.

"The first is that no matter how repulsive the Assad regime may be – and it is – their opponents in Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) are far, far worse.

"The victory of Assad is a victory for archaeology, a victory for all those who care about the ancient monuments of one of the most amazing cultural sites on Earth."

CREDIT TO PUTIN (MARCH 2016)

In the same Telegraph column on Assad and Palmyra, Johnson wrote:

"It is alas very hard to claim that the success of the Assad forces is a result of any particular British or indeed Western policy. How could it be? We rightly loathe his regime and what it stands for, and for the last few years we have been engaged in an entirely honorable mission to build an opposition to Assad that was not composed simply of ISIL. That effort has not worked, not so far."

"It has been Putin who with a ruthless clarity has come to the defense of his client, and helped to turn the tide. If reports are to be believed, the Russians have not only been engaged in air strikes against Assad’s opponents, but have been seen on the ground as well. If Putin’s troops have helped winkle the maniacs from Palmyra, then (it pains me to admit) that is very much to the credit of the Russians. They have made the West look ineffective; and so now is the time for us to make amends, and to play to our strengths."

WORKING WITH RUSSIAN PRESIDENT PUTIN (DECEMBER 2015)

Under the headline: "Let’s deal with the Devil: we should work with Vladimir Putin and Bashar al-Assad in Syria" Johnson wrote in his Telegraph column:

"This is the time to set aside our Cold War mindset. It is just not true that whatever is good for Putin must automatically be bad for the West. We both have a clear and concrete objective – to remove the threat from ISIL. Everything else is secondary."

U.S. REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TRUMP (DECEMBER 2015)

After an Trump said defended his plan for a ban on Muslims entering the United States by saying the country needed to be vigilant because parts of London and Paris were now so radicalized they could no longer be policed by officers, who feared for their lives, Johnson responded:

"Donald Trump's ill-informed comments are complete and utter nonsense ... The only reason I wouldn't go to some parts of New York is the real risk of meeting Donald Trump."

PICCANINNIES (JANUARY 2002)

In a column for the Telegraph about a trip by then prime minister Tony Blair to Africa, Johnson used a derogatory word for black children.

"What a relief it must be for Blair to get out of England. It is said that the Queen has come to love the Commonwealth, partly because it supplies her with regular cheering crowds of flag-waving piccaninnies; and one can imagine that Blair, twice victor abroad but enmired at home, is similarly seduced by foreign politeness.

"They say he is shortly off to the Congo. No doubt the AK47s will fall silent, and the pangas will stop their hacking of human flesh, and the tribal warriors will all break out in watermelon smiles to see the big white chief touch down in his big white British taxpayer-funded bird."

