LONDON The socialist head of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, will discover on Tuesday whether he has the automatic right to defend himself from a leadership challenge - a key moment in the running battle for control of the party.

The turmoil within the 116-year-old party, which governed Britain for 13 years until 2010 under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, comes as the country's political landscape is changing fast following a June 23 vote to leave the European Union.

While the ruling Conservative Party has quickly appointed a new leader, Theresa May, to take over from Prime Minister David Cameron and pilot the 'Brexit' process, Labour's left-wing leadership is locked in a bitter internal power struggle with its more moderate members of parliament (MPs).

As Labour looks to define its priorities for the upcoming negotiations, rival MP Angela Eagle has triggered a leadership contest, saying Corbyn has failed to connect with voters and is not capable of winning a national election.

Corbyn has said he will not resign, citing the overwhelming mandate he won from the party's grassroots members when they elected him leader in September last year. That has sparked fears that the party could split, as it did in the 1980s, and dilute the center-left influence over Brexit negotiations.

The party's internal strife has fueled tensions among its supporters, and police said on Tuesday Eagle's constituency office in northern England had been vandalized. Corbyn said he and other lawmakers had received death threats.

"It is extremely concerning that Angela Eagle has been the victim of a threatening act and that other MPs are receiving abuse and threats," he said in a statement.

Later on Tuesday, the party's National Executive Committee will make a crucial ruling over whether Corbyn's name can automatically go onto the ballot paper for the leadership election or whether he, like his challenger, needs to find 51 lawmakers to back him.

"It would be alien to the concept of natural justice that Jeremy Corbyn is not automatically on the ballot paper," said Len McCluskey, a Corbyn supporter and head of Unite, the country's biggest union and Labour's largest financial backer.

"What I won't accept is any sordid little fix which is alien to our traditions."

If the ruling goes against Corbyn he could struggle to find enough lawmakers to support his bid, given that Labour MPs have already passed a motion of no-confidence in him by a margin of 172 to 40.

Corbyn retains strong support among the party's rank-and-file members, meaning that if he does make the ballot paper he could hold on to power and prolong the stand-off with MPs.

