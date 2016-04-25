LONDON British lawmakers insisted on Monday that a civil servant who wrote a prize-winning essay on how Britain could leave the European Union should address a committee in parliament.

Parliament's Treasury Committee has repeatedly summoned Iain Mansfield, an official at the business ministry, but he and the government have turned down the request, citing rules that say civil servants should be politically neutral.

Mansfield won 100,000 euros ($112,660) in 2014 from the Institute for Economic Affairs, a free-market think tank, for a paper on Brexit that he wrote in a personal capacity. He said at the time he had no personal view on the question.

"The views of Mr. Mansfield matter. He has offered one of the few detailed assessments of the impact of 'Brexit' on the UK economy," the committee's chair, Andrew Tyrie, wrote in a letter to Britain's top civil servant published on Monday.

The House of Commons has the power to force civil servants to appear before committees whether or not ministers agree. Guidelines say this would be "a very exceptional action".

Mansfield's blueprint said a post-Brexit Britain should aim to strike trade deals with its former EU partners and around the world, offer tax breaks to avoid a hit to investment and provide its own subsidies to farmers.

He said his plan could give a small boost to Britain's economic output over the long term. That contrasted with the view of finance minister George Osborne who said last week that the economy could be more than 6 percent smaller by 2030 if it left the EU than if it decided to stay in.

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday Britain could have to wait a decade for a free trade deal with the United States if it leaves the EU because it would be "in the back of the queue" behind the bloc for negotiating a commerce agreement.

($1 = 0.8876 euros)

