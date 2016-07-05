LONDON British lawmaker Theresa May won the first round of voting to decide a successor to Prime Minister David Cameron, the Conservative Party said on Tuesday, as former defense minister Liam Fox was eliminated from the contest.

The vote among Conservative lawmakers saw interior minister May win 165 votes, with junior energy minister Andrea Leadsom second on 66. Brexit campaigner Michael Gove was in third on 48.

Pensions minister Stephen Crabb won 34 votes, putting Fox in last place on 16 and ending his leadership bid.

The contest, triggered by Cameron's decision to resign following the June 23 public vote to leave the European Union, is decided by a series of ballots among Conservative lawmakers to whittle the field down to two. The party's membership will then vote to decide a winner. The result is due by Sept. 9.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)