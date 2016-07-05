Britain's Home Secretary, Theresa May, leaves after attending a cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Britain must seek to preserve London's financial industry and its competitive advantages in negotiations on leaving the European Union, Theresa May, a leading candidate to replace Prime minister David Cameron, said on Tuesday.

"We need to maintain the City of London and the advantages that the City has," she told the London Evening Standard newspaper in an interview.

"Ensuring that we can continue to get the right deal for the UK in terms of financial services is part of the negotiation."

She also said the right level of annual immigration into the country was in the "tens of thousands" - maintaining the current government target which has repeatedly been missed in recent years.

(Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)