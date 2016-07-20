LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday the government would ensure that it gets controls on free movement from the European Union in negotiations with the bloc following last month's Bexit vote.

"I am very clear that the vote that was taken in this country on 23 June sent a very clear message about immigration - that people want control of free movement from the European Union and that is precisely what we will be doing and ensuring that we get in the negotiations ..," she told parliament.

"I also remain absolutely firm in my belief that we need to bring net migration down to sustainable levels; the government believes that is tens of thousands.

She added: "It will take some time to get there but of course now we have the added aspect of those controls that we can bring in relation to people moving from the European Union."

She also said she would set out Britain's negotiating position over the coming weeks and months.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Writing by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)