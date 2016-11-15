LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May disputes "wholeheartedly" the suggestion in a leaked memo that Britain has no overall plan for leaving the European Union and is sticking to her Brexit timetable, her spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The leaked memo, which was prepared by consultancy firm Deloitte and published by The Times newspaper, said it could be six months before the government had a view on its priorities and negotiating strategy.

"We do have a plan, so I dispute that wholeheartedly," the spokeswoman told reporters, adding that the government had set out its intention to begin formal divorce talks before the end of March next year.

"We have set out what the timetable will be, that is less than six months before triggering Article 50."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)