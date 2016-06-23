Wall Street stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.
OSLO Norway's central bank assumes that Britain will vote to remain in the European Union, but stands ready to handle any market turmoil resulting from the opposite outcome, Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Thursday.
"We have assumed Britain will remain (in the EU) and that things will calm down," Olsen told a news conference following a decision to keep Norwegian interest rates on hold.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, writing by Terje Solsvik)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal on Thursday and said he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace the deal.
NEW YORK Whether you believe the rally in U.S. stocks has run out of steam or expect shares to soar on to new highs, the recent slump in stock market volatility has opened up big opportunities for traders in the options market.