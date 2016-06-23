Wall Street stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.
OSLO The Norwegian central bank will be tracking the result of the British vote on whether to remain in the European Union through the night and will meet early on Friday to discuss the outcome, Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday.
"We're always prepared to handle market turmoil, especially with our main task, which is to provide market liquidity. That preparedness is always there, and it's obviously sharpened in times like these," Olsen said in an interview after the bank left the key policy rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.
The bank expected Britain to vote to remain in the European Union, he earlier told a news conference.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal on Thursday and said he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace the deal.
NEW YORK Whether you believe the rally in U.S. stocks has run out of steam or expect shares to soar on to new highs, the recent slump in stock market volatility has opened up big opportunities for traders in the options market.