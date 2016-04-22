LONDON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that if Britain left the European Union there might eventually be a new commerce agreement between the two countries, but that Britain would be at the back of the queue for a trade deal.

Speaking to reporters in London alongside Prime Minister David Cameron, Obama poured cold water on arguments from those who back a Brexit that Britain would easily draw up new a trade deal with the United States after leaving the EU.

"It's fair to say that maybe some point down the line there might be a UK-US trade agreement but that's not going to happen any time soon because our focus is in negotiating with a big bloc, the European Union, to get a trade agreement done," Obama said.

"And the UK is going to be in the back of the queue not because we don't have a special relationship but because given the heavy lift on any trade agreement, us having access to a big market with a lot of countries rather than trying to do piecemeal trade agreements is hugely efficient."

