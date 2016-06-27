LONDON British Finance Minister George Osborne said the economy was in good shape to withstand the volatility ahead after the country voted to leave the European Union.

Below are some comments from his televised statement:

ON VOLATILITY

"Our economy is about as strong as it could be to confront the challenge our country now faces.

"It is inevitable after Thursday's vote that Britain's economy is going to have to adjust to the new situation we find ourselves in."

Listing the challenges ahead, he said: "First there is the volatility we have seen, and are likely to continue to see in financial markets."

"We were prepared for the unexpected and we are equipped for whatever happens."

ON CONTINGENCY PLANS

"The Treasury, the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority have spent the last few months putting in place robust contingency plans for the immediate financial aftermath in the event of this result.

"We and the PRA have worked systematically with each major financial institution in recent weeks to make sure they were ready to deal with the consequences of a vote to leave."

"We discussed our coordinated response with other major economies in calls on Friday with the finance ministers and the central bank governors of the G7. The governor and I have been in regular touch with each other over the weekend and I can say this morning that we have further well-thought through contingency plans if they are needed.

"In the last 72 hours I've been in contact with fellow European finance ministers, central bank governors, the managing director of the IMF, the U.S. treasury secretary and the speaker of the U.S. congress, as well as the CEOs of some of our major financial institutions."

ON THE NEXT STEPS

"There will have to be action to deal with the impact on the public finances, but of course it's perfectly sensible to wait until we have a new prime minister to determine what that will look like."

ON THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY

"There have been questions about the future of the Conservative Party and I will address my role within that in the coming days."

