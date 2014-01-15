Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne addresses a conference on European Union reform, in central London January 15, 2014. Osborne said on Wednesday the legal treaties that dictate how the European Union is run were not fit for purpose and should be changed, saying he was determined his country would reshape its EU ties. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday the legal treaties that dictate how the European Union is run were not fit for purpose and should be changed, saying he was determined his country would reshape its EU ties.

"The European Treaties are not fit for purpose," Osborne told a conference in London. "They didn't anticipate a European Union where some countries would pursue dramatically deeper integration than others. Instead of make-do-and-mend, we should make the Treaties fit for purpose."

(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)