LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron's planned referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union moved a step closer after legislation paving the way for the vote was passed to parliament's upper house.

Lawmakers in parliament's House of Commons voted early on Tuesday by 316-53 to back Cameron's plan to hold a referendum by the end of 2017, meaning it will now be considered by members of the upper house, the House of Lords.

On Monday, Cameron suffered an embarrassing defeat in parliament at the hands of his own Euroskeptic lawmakers, who joined forces with opposition parties to vote against proposed rules on government activity in the run-up to the referendum.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Peter Cooney)