LONDON The campaign for Britain to leave the European Union has a 2 percentage point lead with 36 percent support, a TNS opinion poll showed on Friday.

The TNS poll showed 34 percent of voters wanted to remain in the bloc, 7 percent would not vote, and 23 percent are undecided.

When those who will not vote are removed from the figures, the leave campaign gets 39 percent support against 36 percent for those who want to remain and 25 percent undecided.

But the pollster said that when respondents were asked what they thought the result of the referendum would be, 38 percent said they thought Britain would remain in the EU and 28 percent said Britain would leave.

The poll of 1,120 people was taken Feb. 11-15.

