A car sticker with a logo encouraging people to leave the EU is seen on a car, in Llandudno, Wales, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON The number of British people who want to stay in the European Union has risen over the past four weeks, an online poll by market research company Opinium Research for the Observer newspaper showed on Saturday.

Some 42 percent of those surveyed wanted to remain in the EU, up 3 percentage points from the last comparable poll on April 2, while 41 percent wanted to leave, down from 43 percent previously, the newspaper said.

