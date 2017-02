A poster encouraging people to vote to leave the EU is seen on the front of a house near West Kirby, northern England, Britain June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON The "Leave" camp has a 10-point lead over "Remain" less than two weeks before Britain's referendum on whether to stay in the European Union, according to a poll by ORB for The Independent newspaper, published on Friday.

The online survey of 2,000 people, conducted on June 8-9, suggested that "Leave" would win the June 23 referendum by 55 to 45 percent.

The Independent said the data was weighted for turnout. No figure was given for how many of those surveyed were undecided.

Sterling lost more than half a cent against the dollar GBP= soon after the poll was released.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Larry King)