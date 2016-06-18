Vote Remain supporters arrive for an event at Manchester Metropolitan University's student Union in Manchester, northern England June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Support for Britain to stay in the European Union was leading by almost 7 points over those advocating withdrawal from the 28-member bloc, not quite a week before the June 23 referendum, according to a telephone poll released on Friday.

The poll, by BMG for The Herald, showed Remain with 53.3 percent support and Leave with 46.7 percent. The poll of 1,064 adults, conducted June 10-15, excluded the "don't knows."

But a separate online poll by BMG showed the Leave camp leading by 10 points, with Leave at 55.5 percent support and Remain at 44.5 percent.

The polling was conducted before Thursday's murder of Jo Cox, a British Labour politician, which prompted the suspension of campaigning by both camps.

The BMG poll had been expected on June 16, but was delayed in light of the death of the parliamentarian.

(This story corrects last paragraph to delete extraneous words to read: "poll was delayed in light of the death of the parliamentarian")

(Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)