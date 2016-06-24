LONDON British interest rate futures rallied on Friday after the country voted to leave the European Union, suggesting financial markets are pricing in a high likelihood of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England by the end of the year.

Short sterling interest rate futures <0#FSS:> rose between 13 and 37 ticks across 2016 and 2017 contracts.

The September 2016 FSSU6 rate future jumped 13 ticks to 99.56. The December 2016 contract FSSZ6 jumped 20 ticks to 99.61, implying a high chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)