BRUSSELS The European Union will offer Britain no special treatment and it should leave the bloc within the two years set by the EU treaty, the German leader of the main center-right bloc in the EU parliament said on Friday.

"We respect and regret the decision of the British voters. It causes major damage to both sides, but in first line to the UK," said Manfred Weber, who represents German Chancellor Angela Merkel's political group in the European Parliament.

"Exit negotiations should be concluded within two years," he added in a statement. "From our point of view, there cannot be any special treatment for the United Kingdom. The British people have expressed their wish to leave the EU.

"Leave means leave. The times of cherry-picking are over."

