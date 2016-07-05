Sainsbury's CEO Mike Coupe poses for a portrait in his Fulham store in London, in this file photograph dated December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall/files

LONDON The boss of Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) said the British supermarket remained convinced of the rationale of its proposed purchase of Argos-owner Home Retail HOME.L despite increased economic uncertainty following the UK's vote to quit the European Union.

"We remain absolutely convinced by the strategic rationale of the deal and we think it will strengthen our business (...) We remain committed to making the deal happen," Sainsbury's Chief Executive Mike Coupe told reporters on Tuesday after the grocer published its prospectus for the acquisition.

"Clearly the economic conditions have changed and we have to recognize that in the documentation," he said.

Coupe also highlighted the danger of Britain talking itself into another recession after the Brexit vote.

"There is a slight danger that we talk our way into an economic downturn as well," he said.

The cash and shares deal, which will make Sainsbury's Britain's biggest non-food retailer, was agreed in April and at the time was worth about 1.4 billion pounds ($1.83 billion).

However, Sainsbury's shares have fallen 19 percent over the last three months, reducing the deal's value.

Sainsbury's hopes to complete the deal in the third quarter of 2016. However, it is currently being considered by the competition regulator, which said in May it would decide by July 25 whether to launch a full investigation.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)