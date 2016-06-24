European Parliament President Martin Schulz looks on during a meeting at the Capitol Hill in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

BERLIN European Parliament President Martin Schulz expects negotiations over Britain's departure from the European Union to begin quickly, he said on Friday after Britain's vote to leave the bloc.

"The United Kingdom has decided to go its own way. I think the economic data show this morning that it will be a very difficult way," Schulz told German television station ZDF.

"I expect that the negotiations on the exit will now begin quickly," said Schulz, who noted a fall in the pound after the referendum result and added: "I don't want the euro to experience something similar."

