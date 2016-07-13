Scotland's First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon waves as she stands outside Buth House, her official residence in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

LONDON Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday she wanted incoming British Prime Minister Theresa May to enable the Scottish government to explore options for Scotland to remain in the European Union as part of the overall Brexit process.

Scotland voted to remain in the EU by a large majority, but the United Kingdom as a whole voted to leave, and Sturgeon has repeatedly said she wanted to explore all possible options for Scotland to stay in the bloc despite the overall result.

"I will want to get a very firm assurance from Theresa May that Scotland, the Scottish government, will be centrally involved in the process that will now take shape," Sturgeon told BBC television shortly before May was due to take office.

"I want to be able to examine options for keeping us in the European Union and I'll be looking for a commitment from Theresa May that the process that she will now take forward will enable that to happen."

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)