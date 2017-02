South Korea's new finance minister Yoo Il-ho answers questions from reporters during his visit to a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

BEIJING South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said on Saturday the world was stunned by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and the global economy is faced with great volatility and uncertainty.

Yoo, speaking in Beijing at a meeting of the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, said Brexit is a big blow to believers that a more integrated global economy is beneficial.

