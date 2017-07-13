FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's King Felipe says Brexit barriers to trade should be minimal
#Business News
July 13, 2017 / 10:20 AM / a day ago

Spain's King Felipe says Brexit barriers to trade should be minimal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Spain's King Felipe delivers a speech at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain July 12, 2017.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Spain's King Felipe said Britain's planned departure from the European Union was creating uncertainty for Spanish companies and barriers to investment and trade should be kept to a minimum.

"We cannot deny that the scenario originated by the U.K. decision to leave the EU has generated uncertainty and doubts for our companies," Felipe said during a state visit to Britain.

"We must make sure that the current negotiations reduce this uncertainty to the minimum," he said. "It is extremely important that the future framework of our relations establishes the conditions for a close economic relationship trying to minimize future obstacles and barriers."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew MacAskill

