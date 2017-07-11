FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen has filed Brexit contingency plans with Bank of England
July 11, 2017 / 10:48 AM / a day ago

SocGen has filed Brexit contingency plans with Bank of England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The logo of the French bank Societe Generale is seen in front of the bank's headquarters building at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, April 21, 2016.Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) has filed its Brexit contingency plans with the Bank of England ahead of a July 14 deadline for banks operating in the country, a SocGen executive told Reuters.

Deputy Chief Executive Severin Cabannes, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Paris, also said SocGen had the advantage of dual business hubs in London and Paris and so could easily adapt to Brexit.

Cabannes did not say how many jobs could be moved as part of the bank's Brexit contingency plan, but added that Paris would be its top destination.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Jason Neely

