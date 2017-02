A man carries a EU flag, after Britain voted to leave the European Union, outside Downing Street in London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LUXEMBOURG EU leaders expect to meet for an extraordinary summit in July to discuss the outcome and consequences of the British vote to leave the European Union, Latvia's foreign minister said on Friday.

"Let's have a debate next week at the level of European council and I understand there is going to be also an extraordinary European council some time in July," Edgars Rinkevics told reporters.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)