STOCKHOLM The Swedish central bank is prepared to handle any outcome of Thursday's British referendum whether to leave the European Union, central bank Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Tuesday.

"We have the preparedness we believe that we need to do what may be needed," Skingsley told reporters.