NEW DELHI Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd's (TAMO.NS) British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover will remain committed to all its manufacturing sites and investment decisions, a company spokeswoman said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier on Friday Britain voted to leave the 28-nation European Union bloc.

Jaguar Land Rover, Britain's biggest carmaker, relies on Europe for about 20 percent of its global sales.

"Europe is a key strategic market for our business ... we remain absolutely committed to our customers in the EU," the spokeswoman said in the statement.

