Finance industry lobby group TheCityUK has itemized a list of "demands" for politicians if Britain votes to leave the European Union in Thursday's referendum, the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The London-based group is asking for an opening of borders and a publicity drive to bolster the United Kingdom's status as a financial center outside the EU while exiting smoothly with a "transitional period" to ensure "nothing changes overnight", the newspaper reported, citing confidential documents.

TheCityUK could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

TheCityUK, which is against a Brexit, said in March that all alternatives to Britain's membership of the EU are second best and risk damaging the competitiveness of the City of London's finance industry.

The group, made up of banks, law firms and insurers, believes it would be possible to publicize a "relatively better long-term economic outlook for the UK" which would "promote financial stability" outside the EU, the Telegraph reported.

