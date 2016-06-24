Amazon forecasts lower operating income, shares dip
Amazon.com Inc forecast a greater-than-expected dip in operating income for the current quarter, a sign of its dedication to building expensive new warehouses and creating video content.
Shares of the biggest U.S. tobacco companies were up on Friday as investors viewed them as safe investments amid a sharp slump in U.S. stocks after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO.N), the largest U.S. cigarette maker, touched a record high of $67.97 in morning trading.
Reynolds American Inc's (RAI.N) shares were up 1.4 pct at $51.53, touching a more than 3-month high of $51.84.
"With Brexit potentially delaying an (interest) rate hike in the U.S., this move likely favors our higher-yielding names, and in particular U.S. tobacco (RAI and MO)," Cowen & Co analysts wrote in a note.
"We expect that investors will view global tobacco as a relatively safe haven in a risk-off environment," they said.
However, shares of Philip Morris International Inc (PM.N) - the international arm of Altria - were down 2.4 pct at $99.47. The company generated more than a third of its revenue from the European Union last year.
Visa Inc , the world's largest payments network operator, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue due to higher payment volume growth and cross-border volumes, sending the company's shares up 3 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.