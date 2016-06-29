European Council President Donald Tusk addresses a news conference on the second day of the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS European Union leaders had made it clear that Britain could not retain access to the EU single market without accepting the right of other EU nationals to move to the country, the head of the European Council Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

Britons voted in a referendum last week to leave the European Union, with Brexit campaigners saying the country needed to set limits on its intake of immigrants.

"Leaders made it crystal clear today that access to the single market requires acceptance of all four freedoms, including the freedom of movement. There will be no single market a la carte," Tusk, who chairs meetings of EU leaders, said after a summit excluding the British prime minister on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)