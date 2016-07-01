Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
WASHINGTON A majority of U.S. firms see only a negligible impact from Britain's vote last week to leave the European Union, according to an industry report released on Friday.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said that 61 percent of businesses it surveyed saw a negligible impact compared to 6 percent who saw a negative impact for the remainder of the year.
According to the report, 27 percent saw a slightly negative impact while a further 4 percent forecast a slightly positive impact. There was little difference between non-manufacturing and manufacturing firms.
For those forecasting a negative impact, they mostly believed it would be a result of changes in foreign exchange rates stemming from the 'Brexit' vote.
TOKYO Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.