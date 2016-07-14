LONDON Finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 group of countries will focus on using all tools at their disposal to promote economic growth when they meet in China next week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday.

"Secretary Lew noted the importance of using all tools available – monetary, fiscal, and structural – to continue to promote shared growth," a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said in an emailed statement after Lew met Britain's newly appointed finance minister Philip Hammond in the British capital.

"The use of all available policy tools will continue to be the focus at next week’s G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chengdu, China."

Speaking about future negotiations between Britain's new government and the European Union to hammer out their a new relationship following Britain's vote to leave the bloc last month, Lew said its was critical they would "take place in a smooth, pragmatic, and transparent manner".

"The secretary emphasized that a result that produces a highly integrated relationship between the UK and EU is in the best interests of Europe, the United States, and the global economy," the statement added, echoing comments made earlier this week by Lew.

