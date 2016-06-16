BRUSSELS The United States reiterated its call on Wednesday for Britain to stay in the European Union, saying membership was important for security and stability.

"The question about Brexit is of course a decision for the British people. As President Obama has said, the United States supports the United Kingdom remaining in the European Union. There is a strategic reason for that," U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told reporters.

Carter said he discussed the issue with Britain's Defense Secretary Michael Fallon in the margins of a NATO defense ministers meeting.

