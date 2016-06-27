WASHINGTON President Barack Obama is committed to a trade deal being negotiated with the European Union and work on that agreement is going to continue, the White House said on Monday.

"In terms of how the Brexit decision affects those negotiations, they're working through that right now," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said. "Again, if we have to start negotiating separately with the United Kingdom, that's going to start from a different vantage point, especially because we've had years of progress and work completed with the European Commission."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)