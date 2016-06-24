Amazon forecasts lower operating income, shares dip
Amazon.com Inc forecast a greater-than-expected dip in operating income for the current quarter, a sign of its dedication to building expensive new warehouses and creating video content.
WASHINGTON Even after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the case for a U.S. free trade deal with the EU remains strong, the top U.S. trade official said on Friday.
"The economic and strategic rationale for T-TIP remains strong," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a statement, referring to the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership being negotiated by Washington and the EU.
"We are evaluating the impact of the United Kingdom's decision on T-TIP and look forward to continuing our engagement with the European Union and our relations with the United Kingdom," Froman said.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
Amazon.com Inc forecast a greater-than-expected dip in operating income for the current quarter, a sign of its dedication to building expensive new warehouses and creating video content.
Visa Inc , the world's largest payments network operator, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue due to higher payment volume growth and cross-border volumes, sending the company's shares up 3 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.