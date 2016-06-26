Nouriel Roubini, Professor of Economics and International Business of Leonard N. Stern School of Business, gestures during the session 'India's Next Decade' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

TIANJIN, China Britain's decision to leave the European Union could be the beginning of the disintegration of the bloc of countries or the United Kingdom, said economist Nouriel Roubini on Sunday.

But people should not expect a recession or financial crisis in the wake of the "Brexit" vote, said Roubini, speaking at the World Economic Forum in China's northern city of Tianjin.

