LONDON It is vital to Britain's national interest to remain a member of the European Union despite its decision to veto a new treaty, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.

"Britain remains a full member of the EU and the events of the last week do nothing to change that. Our membership of the EU is vital to our national interest. We are a trading nation and we need the single market for trade, investment and jobs," Cameron told parliament during a debate on last week's European Union summit.

"We are in the EU and we want to be," he said.

Cameron's decision not to take part in an EU treaty change aimed at tightening fiscal rules for countries using the euro has isolated Britain in the 27-nation bloc and created the biggest rift in his coalition since he took power in May 2010.

